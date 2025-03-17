The income of the top 10 banks in Ukraine increased by 14%: state institutions are leading
Kyiv • UNN
The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine increased by 14% and reached UAH 267.2 billion. The best results were shown by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank and Oshchadbank.
The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine for the past year amounted to UAH 267.2 billion, which is 14% more than in 2023. However, the changes in the ranking affected only one participant: the state-owned Ukreximbank took the place of the foreign Credit Agricole, which dropped to 11th place. This is reported by Opendatabot, reports UNN.
Details
The best results were shown by state-owned banks, which accounted for 68% of the total income of the top 10 (UAH 182.15 billion). PrivatBank collected the lion's share of this amount - UAH 110.51 billion. Mikael Björknerth, Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank, commented on the results: "2024 was a year of growth, development and resilience for our bank, when challenges turned into opportunities that supported the country's economy".
Growth among state-owned banks
Oschadbank showed the largest increase among state-owned banks - its income increased 1.6 times, and its profit tripled compared to 2023. Ukreximbank also showed a noticeable increase: its income increased by 40%. At the same time, Sense Bank recorded a 14% drop in income and a 24% decrease in profit.
Foreign banks continue to reduce income
Three banks with foreign capital earned UAH 47.52 billion, which is 18% of the total income of the top 10. However, compared to last year, the income of these banks decreased slightly. The best result among foreign banks was shown by OTP Bank, whose profit increased by 11%. Instead, Raiffeisen and Ukrsibbank recorded a decrease in profits of 11% and 6%, respectively.
Private banks also showed growth
Two private banks received UAH 37.53 billion, which is 14% of the total income of the top 10. Both showed positive dynamics: the income of Universal Bank (Mono) increased by 22%, and PUMB - by 14%. The PUMB press service noted: "2024 was a very successful year for PUMB. We grew by 25% in all key indicators, and the growth of retail lending was more than 65%".
In general, 2024 was a year of growth and resilience for Ukrainian banks, despite the challenges. The largest state-owned banks continue to maintain their leadership, while private and foreign banks were able to demonstrate stable results in difficult conditions.
