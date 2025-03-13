The incidence of acute respiratory infections is falling, but the epidemic threshold is still exceeded at a high level in 5 regions - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
Over the week, 261,000 people fell ill with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in the country, of which 133,000 were children, which is less than a week earlier, by 4.2%, but the excess of the high-level epidemic threshold was recorded in 5 regions, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
From March 3 to 9, 261,665 people fell ill in the country, of which 133,197 were children. This is 4.2% less than the same indicator last week. The peak of incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, influenza and COVID-19 was recorded in February, and now in March there is a gradual decrease in the registration of new cases at the country level
At the regional level, as indicated, daily monitoring of the epidemic situation and hospital provision continues. "There are enough beds in the country's hospitals for patients with complications of acute respiratory viral infections, the level of hospitalization has not been exceeded. According to the regional departments of health, from March 3 to 9, 10,265 patients with complications of acute respiratory viral infections (including influenza, pneumonia and COVID-19) were admitted to hospitals in the country, all of them received the necessary medical care," the statement said.
"Exceeding the high-level epidemic threshold was recorded in 5 regions: Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy. At the same time, an average level was recorded in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions. A low level was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. In other regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, the situation with epidemic activity is stable, a pre-epidemic level is observed," the Ministry of Health noted.
In general, the incidence is 9.4% lower compared to the previous epidemic season. The incidence of ARVI is caused by the circulation of influenza viruses in 22 regions of the country. Since the beginning of the circulation of influenza viruses in the country — since January — 44 deaths have been registered as a result of complications of the disease. According to doctors, the deceased did not have preventive vaccinations against influenza. From March 3 to 9, three deaths were registered in the country as a result of complications of COVID-19.
Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season
In general, since the beginning of the epidemic season, from September 30, 2024 to March 2, 2025, 3,253,656 people have had ARVI, influenza and COVID-19. In most, respiratory viral infections were detected, only 19,275 patients were confirmed to have COVID-19.