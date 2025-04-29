$41.740.01
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
The import of electric vehicles to Ukraine has increased by almost a third: most of the imported cars are from the USA and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2440 views

In the first two months of 2025, 13.2 thousand electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is 27% more than last year. Most of the new cars are from China, used cars are from the USA.

The import of electric vehicles to Ukraine has increased by almost a third: most of the imported cars are from the USA and China

In the first two months of 2025, 13,200 passenger electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is almost a third more than last year. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the first two months of 2025, 13,200 passenger electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine. This is 27% more than a year earlier

- the report says.

Ukrautoprom adds that the total customs value of these cars amounted to $223.6 million. Of the total number of cars that crossed the Ukrainian border, 3,300 were new cars, which is 11% more than last year.

Imports of used cars amounted to 9,900 vehicles, which is 34% more than last year. The lion's share of new electric vehicles (94%) were imported from China.

The leader in the supply of used electric vehicles was the USA (40%), - noted in Ukrautoprom.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyAuto
China
United States
Ukraine
