The import of electric vehicles to Ukraine has increased by almost a third: most of the imported cars are from the USA and China

In the first two months of 2025, 13,200 passenger electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is almost a third more than last year. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the first two months of 2025, 13,200 passenger electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine. This is 27% more than a year earlier - the report says.

Ukrautoprom adds that the total customs value of these cars amounted to $223.6 million. Of the total number of cars that crossed the Ukrainian border, 3,300 were new cars, which is 11% more than last year.

Imports of used cars amounted to 9,900 vehicles, which is 34% more than last year. The lion's share of new electric vehicles (94%) were imported from China.

The leader in the supply of used electric vehicles was the USA (40%), - noted in Ukrautoprom.

Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe