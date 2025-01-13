South Korea's impeached president gets pay rise

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143759 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125337 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133092 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132870 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87677 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128157 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126793 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85034 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179653 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126793 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133893 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151135 views
South Korea's impeached president gets pay rise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22378 views

South Korea's impeached president, Yun Seok-yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase despite his impeachment. His annual salary will increase to 262.6 million won, which has caused criticism among the population.

Suspended South Korean President Yun Seok-yol will receive an annual salary increase despite his impeachment for briefly imposing martial law in the country, the government said, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Yoon's salary will increase by 3% to 262.6 million won (USD 179,000), which is in line with the standard for civil servants.

Since his impeachment in December, Yun has resisted attempts to investigate and arrest him for charges of rebellion and abuse of power, leading to a deeper political crisis in the country.

Despite his suspension, Yoon remains in office until the South Korean Constitutional Court upholds his impeachment.

Yun cited threats from "anti-state forces" and North Korea to justify his declaration of martial law. However, it soon became clear that his actions were not caused by external threats, but by his own internal political problems.

News of Yoon's pay raise has drawn criticism from South Koreans, some of whom say they can't believe he's still being paid - let alone given a raise - while he's suspended.

Some on social media pointed out that Yun's 3% salary increase is almost twice the increase in the country's minimum wage.

"The minimum wage increased by 1.7%, and [Yoon] gets 3% for what?" - reads the post on X, which has received thousands of likes.

Han Dok-soo, who became acting president after Yoon's impeachment but has since been impeached by parliament himself, will also receive a 3% increase in his annual salary to 204 million won ($138,000).

For comparison, the President of the United States receives $400,000, and the salary of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is about $209,000.

Earlier this month, Yun's security service prevented investigators from reaching him at the presidential residence. Due to the stalemate, the initial arrest warrant expired at midnight on January 7, but a local court extended it.

South Korean president to miss impeachment hearing12.01.25, 06:06 • 29664 views

Investigators are preparing for a new attempt to arrest Yun and have requested assistance from the police.

On Monday, authorities said any attempt to arrest Yoon would avoid "any casualties or bloodshed." They also warned that security officials and lawmakers could be arrested if they obstructed the arrest.

Yun's lawyers said that the appointment of police officers and investigators to arrest the president was a "betrayal of the public." They said the arrest warrant was "illegal." They also demanded that members of the arrest team not wear masks to "prevent rioters from entering a state secret facility and posing as police officers.

In the capital Seoul, thousands of people joined large-scale protests both in support of and against Yoon.

Julia Shramko

seoulSeoul
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea

