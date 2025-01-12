South Korean president to miss impeachment hearing

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143508 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125204 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132972 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110262 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127973 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126594 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84025 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162437 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127973 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133850 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151099 views
South Korean president to miss impeachment hearing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29664 views

Yoon Suk-yol will not appear at the first session of the Constitutional Court due to security threats. At the same time, an attempt is being made to arrest him in the case of attempted martial law.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol will not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment will be considered. This is reported by Yonhap, UNN reports.

Details

According to the defense, the decision was made in view of security threats. 

The hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, is to decide whether Yoon will remain in office or be dismissed in connection with impeachment proceedings. 

Meanwhile, the High Level Corruption Investigation Department is preparing to attempt to arrest the president again in another case. This concerns his attempt to impose martial law in December, which previously caused a significant political outcry in the country. 

The situation around the President remains tense, and further developments will depend on court decisions and the actions of the investigating authorities.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
south-koreaSouth Korea

