South Korean president to miss impeachment hearing

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol will not appear at the first official meeting of the Constitutional Court, where his impeachment will be considered. This is reported by Yonhap, UNN reports.

According to the defense, the decision was made in view of security threats.

The hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, is to decide whether Yoon will remain in office or be dismissed in connection with impeachment proceedings.

Meanwhile, the High Level Corruption Investigation Department is preparing to attempt to arrest the president again in another case. This concerns his attempt to impose martial law in December, which previously caused a significant political outcry in the country.

The situation around the President remains tense, and further developments will depend on court decisions and the actions of the investigating authorities.