The Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that Szijjártó will meet with Kachka, not Sybiha

This week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, in Budapest. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not participate in the negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

According to available information, the Ukrainian government has finally delegated Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, to the negotiations in Budapest, which are expected to take place on Thursday," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.