The Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that Szijjártó will meet with Kachka, not Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

This week in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will meet with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. The talks, scheduled for Thursday, September 11, will concern issues of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that Szijjártó will meet with Kachka, not Sybiha

This week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, in Budapest. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not participate in the negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

According to available information, the Ukrainian government has finally delegated Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, to the negotiations in Budapest, which are expected to take place on Thursday," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.

- reported the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

The negotiations are expected to take place on Thursday, September 11.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Péter Szijjártó, discussing Taras Kachka's visit to Budapest and further bilateral contacts. Sybiha informed about the escalation of terror from Russia and emphasized the need for consolidated support.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine