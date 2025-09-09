The Hungarian Foreign Ministry clarified that Szijjártó will meet with Kachka, not Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
This week in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will meet with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. The talks, scheduled for Thursday, September 11, will concern issues of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
This week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, in Budapest. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not participate in the negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.
According to available information, the Ukrainian government has finally delegated Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, to the negotiations in Budapest, which are expected to take place on Thursday," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.
The negotiations are expected to take place on Thursday, September 11.
Recall
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Péter Szijjártó, discussing Taras Kachka's visit to Budapest and further bilateral contacts. Sybiha informed about the escalation of terror from Russia and emphasized the need for consolidated support.