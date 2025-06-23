The hottest front-line directions have been named: the General Staff announced 74 combat engagements

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, using four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 131 shelling attacks, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is conducting one attack on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Dvorichna; the combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the direction of Pishchane once during the day. The Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy attack.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazy, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Olhivka. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Novomarkove and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced 13 times on the positions of our units in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka. Battles continue in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance 24 times to our positions near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Novopavlivka. Five clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novotorske, Razine, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked 11 times, with air support, in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times; three attacks have already been repelled, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, Siversk, Hulyaipole, and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear - summarized the General Staff.

