The hottest areas are Pokrovsky and Toretsk direction, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 84 times, a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsky direction. 5 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region, 4 more are ongoing, the enemy is actively using aviation.
The most active enemy today on the front is in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region, and according to the information available at this time, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 5 more attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a statement at 4 p.m. on March 13, writes UNN.
Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions
The border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Ulanove, Starykove, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Yastrubshchyna, Sydorivka of the Sumy region, were affected by Russian artillery shelling; Vidrodzhenivske of the Kharkiv region.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Doroshivka three times. One combat engagement is ongoing.
The enemy attacked our positions twice in the Kupyansk direction, near Golubivka and Bohuslavka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling five attacks in the area of Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Novy, Novomykhailivka, and two more attacks have already been repelled.
Three combat engagements have been recorded in the Siversky direction, two engagements are still ongoing in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.
Currently, one enemy attack is taking place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Our defenders are putting up a decent fight.
In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out 11 assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. The Defense Forces, deterring the enemy's onslaught, repelled 25 enemy attacks, and seven combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive three times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kostiantynopol, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled two enemy attacks, and a battle is ongoing.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novopil and Novoselka, and one more battle is ongoing. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles, and the enemy dropped KABs in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers are attacking in the area of Stepove, P'yatikhatok, Kamyanske, as well as in the direction of Novoandriivka, with the support of assault aircraft. Currently, one enemy attack has been repelled, and seven more are ongoing.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions today.
"In the Kursk region, according to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 106 artillery shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.
In other directions, as reported, no significant changes have been noted so far.
A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities13.03.25, 08:58 • 16594 views