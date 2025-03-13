The hottest areas are Pokrovsky and Toretsk direction, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region - General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86645 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11571 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24389 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12239 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21265 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21267 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24392 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38741 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47341 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135904 views
The hottest areas are Pokrovsky and Toretsk direction, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14668 views

The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 84 times, a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsky direction. 5 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region, 4 more are ongoing, the enemy is actively using aviation.

The hottest areas are Pokrovsky and Toretsk direction, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region - General Staff

The most active enemy today on the front is in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region, and according to the information available at this time, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 5 more attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a statement at 4 p.m. on March 13, writes UNN.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions

- reported in the General Staff.

The border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Ulanove, Starykove, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Yastrubshchyna, Sydorivka of the Sumy region, were affected by Russian artillery shelling; Vidrodzhenivske of the Kharkiv region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Doroshivka three times. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions twice in the Kupyansk direction, near Golubivka and Bohuslavka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling five attacks in the area of Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Novy, Novomykhailivka, and two more attacks have already been repelled.

Three combat engagements have been recorded in the Siversky direction, two engagements are still ongoing in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.

Currently, one enemy attack is taking place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Our defenders are putting up a decent fight.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out 11 assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. The Defense Forces, deterring the enemy's onslaught, repelled 25 enemy attacks, and seven combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders went on the offensive three times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kostiantynopol, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled two enemy attacks, and a battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novopil and Novoselka, and one more battle is ongoing. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles, and the enemy dropped KABs in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers are attacking in the area of Stepove, P'yatikhatok, Kamyanske, as well as in the direction of Novoandriivka, with the support of assault aircraft. Currently, one enemy attack has been repelled, and seven more are ongoing.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions today.

"In the Kursk region, according to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 106 artillery shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions, as reported, no significant changes have been noted so far.

A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities13.03.25, 08:58 • 16594 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Ukraine
