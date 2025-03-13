A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities
138 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The enemy launched 2 missile and 98 air strikes, carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 1,200 occupiers were eliminated.
138 battles took place on the front last day, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk direction, reported in the morning report on March 13 in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 12, writes UNN.
In general, 138 combat clashes were recorded over the past day
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 98 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand two hundred shellings, including 147 from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2283 kamikaze drones for destruction.
"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the statement said.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. Tried to advance near the settlements of Mirne, Kolodyazi and Hrekivka.
Nine enemy assaults were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversk direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Toretsk, Leonidivka, Druzhba and Ozaryanivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozliv and Burlatske.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Privilne and Novodarivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Pyatikhatok, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novandriivka.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 334 artillery shellings, of which 12 were from MLRS, and launched 29 air strikes, using 33 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.
