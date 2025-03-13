A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106681 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160307 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16594 views

138 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The enemy launched 2 missile and 98 air strikes, carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 1,200 occupiers were eliminated.

A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

138 battles took place on the front last day, the hottest - in the Pokrovsk direction, reported in the morning report on March 13 in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 12, writes UNN.

In general, 138 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 98 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand two hundred shellings, including 147 from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2283 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. Tried to advance near the settlements of Mirne, Kolodyazi and Hrekivka.

Nine enemy assaults were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Toretsk, Leonidivka, Druzhba and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions ten times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozliv and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Privilne and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Pyatikhatok, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 334 artillery shellings, of which 12 were from MLRS, and launched 29 air strikes, using 33 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses per day: 1200 occupiers eliminated and 19 artillery systems destroyed13.03.25, 07:39 • 21187 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Kupyansk
