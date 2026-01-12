The "home alone" strategy: scientists have discovered a key difference in the upbringing of dinosaurs and mammals

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 10515 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 17052 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 18602 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 20287 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 36955 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29274 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33193 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43446 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67594 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44916 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
91%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 8862 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 7270 views
Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launchedJanuary 11, 04:24 PM • 4774 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 8602 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 6188 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 36955 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 106223 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132694 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101849 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114149 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Bashar al-Assad
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Great Britain
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 274 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 1220 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21776 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24474 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80187 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok

The "home alone" strategy: scientists have discovered a key difference in the upbringing of dinosaurs and mammals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

New research from the University of Maryland shows that young dinosaurs quickly became independent, unlike mammalian offspring. This changes our understanding of the ecological diversity of the Mesozoic, where young dinosaurs functioned as separate ecological units.

The "home alone" strategy: scientists have discovered a key difference in the upbringing of dinosaurs and mammals

A new study by the University of Maryland proposes a re-evaluation of the structure of Mesozoic ecosystems. Paleontologist Thomas R. Holtz Jr., in a paper published in the Italian Journal of Geosciences, argues that dinosaur offspring-rearing strategies differed significantly from those of mammals, fundamentally changing the understanding of ecological diversity at the time. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main difference lies in the degree of dependence of the young on their parents. In mammals, offspring require long-term care, and therefore occupy the same ecological niches as adults. In contrast, young dinosaurs became independent relatively quickly. They formed groups of peers and independently foraged for food, leading a lifestyle that Holtz compares to the "kids left home alone" model.

Viking grave with unusual artifacts found in Sweden: details of the discovery15.12.25, 11:19 • 3525 views

The researcher draws a parallel with modern crocodiles, which guard their nests only in the early stages. Due to such early separation, young and adult individuals of the same species effectively became different "functional species": they had different diets, enemies, and habitats.

A new perspective on Mesozoic biodiversity

This approach forces scientists to re-evaluate the number of inhabitants of ancient ecosystems. If young dinosaurs are considered as separate functional units, then the level of diversity of Mesozoic communities significantly exceeds that of modern mammals. Holtz attributes this efficiency to the high productivity of plant systems at the time and the peculiarities of reptile metabolism.

We should not think that dinosaurs are mammals covered in scales and feathers

- Holtz emphasizes.

The study proves that the prehistoric world functioned according to a unique dynamic that cannot be fully assessed through the prism of modern mammalian biology.

Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study12.12.25, 09:44 • 4638 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals