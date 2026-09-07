The head of the Security Service of Ukraine congratulated the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on its holiday amid a public conflict between the special services

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad congratulated Ukrainian military intelligence officers on their professional holiday. The message to the intelligence service appeared after a high-profile shootout in Kyiv involving SBU and HUR personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

On behalf of the leadership and staff of the Security Service, Oleksandr Poklad congratulated the HUR personnel and the head of military intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, on their professional holiday. The SBU emphasized the intelligence officers’ contribution to the fight against Russian forces and noted the joint work of the two agencies.

Head of the SBU Oleksandr Poklad and the entire staff of the Security Service congratulate the personnel of Ukraine’s military intelligence and HUR Head Oleh Ivashchenko personally on their professional holiday! We respect and value the deeds of HUR soldiers on the battlefield and deep behind Russian lines. We are infinitely grateful to those intelligence heroes with whom we jointly identify and destroy Ukraine’s enemies inside our country, prevent agents from infiltrating the Defense Forces and state authorities, act preemptively against terrorist attacks and sabotage, and bring a just peace for Ukraine closer. Thank you for your service and dedication to the cause! Our duty today is to continue destroying the enemy, delivering tangible blows against it, and depriving it of the strength to continue its aggression. Glory to Ukraine!