The head of the Security Service of Ukraine congratulated the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on its holiday amid a public conflict between the special services

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
06:56 AM • 10513 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 26164 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 29415 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 15377 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
September 6, 08:22 PM • 27410 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 40086 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
September 6, 10:32 AM • 42859 views
Kravchenko denied his involvement in covering up illegal call centers
Exclusive
September 6, 09:55 AM • 32535 views
Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 2026
Exclusive
September 6, 08:57 AM • 29121 views
Political scientist explains why Russia keeps Ukraine under constant shelling
September 6, 08:02 AM • 25614 views
Ukrainian forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery using FP-1 dronesVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3m/s
73%
753mm
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV issued a statement following Witkoff's and Kushner's visits to Moscow and KyivPhotoSeptember 7, 12:23 AM • 14016 views
A cargo plane crashed into a car while landing in Miami — 5 people were killedVideoSeptember 7, 12:47 AM • 12263 views
European Commissioner: "The root cause" of Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin himselfSeptember 7, 01:54 AM • 15784 views
What is celebrated on September 7 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 7, 03:00 AM • 4488 views
Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — TuskPhoto04:15 AM • 7890 views
Publications
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 47507 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 97433 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 97870 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 86081 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 80198 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Brad Pitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 43310 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 41779 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 51605 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 69666 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 65178 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)
Mushrooms

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine congratulated the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on its holiday amid a public conflict between the special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad and the entire staff of the Security Service congratulated the personnel of Ukraine’s military intelligence and personally the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, on their professional holiday.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine congratulated the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on its holiday amid a public conflict between the special services

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad congratulated Ukrainian military intelligence officers on their professional holiday. The message to the intelligence service appeared after a high-profile shootout in Kyiv involving SBU and HUR personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

On behalf of the leadership and staff of the Security Service, Oleksandr Poklad congratulated the HUR personnel and the head of military intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, on their professional holiday. The SBU emphasized the intelligence officers’ contribution to the fight against Russian forces and noted the joint work of the two agencies.

Head of the SBU Oleksandr Poklad and the entire staff of the Security Service congratulate the personnel of Ukraine’s military intelligence and HUR Head Oleh Ivashchenko personally on their professional holiday! We respect and value the deeds of HUR soldiers on the battlefield and deep behind Russian lines. We are infinitely grateful to those intelligence heroes with whom we jointly identify and destroy Ukraine’s enemies inside our country, prevent agents from infiltrating the Defense Forces and state authorities, act preemptively against terrorist attacks and sabotage, and bring a just peace for Ukraine closer. Thank you for your service and dedication to the cause! Our duty today is to continue destroying the enemy, delivering tangible blows against it, and depriving it of the strength to continue its aggression. Glory to Ukraine!

- the SBU said in a post.

To remind you

Following the shooting on September 1 in Kyiv, charges were brought against an SBU employee and a HUR serviceman. The disappearance of a Russian Volunteer Corps fighter is also being investigated.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv