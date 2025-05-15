The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sybiha, has already met with US Secretary of State Rubio in Turkey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Turkey. He announced this on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

According to the diplomat, he shared with Rubio "a vision of further peace efforts." The parties also coordinated positions for "this critical week."

I reaffirmed Ukraine's firm and consistent commitment to President Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its participation. We are ready to develop our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial way, - Sybiha wrote.

According to him, it is important that Russia reciprocates Ukraine's constructive steps.

"Not yet. Moscow must understand that refusing peace has a price," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

