The HACC seized two AN-148 aircraft belonging to a company from Russia

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated two An-148-100E passenger planes from the Russian company Ilyushin Finance Co. to the state, UNN reports , citing a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

By its decision of May 15, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Ilyushin Finance Co. on the application of a sanction provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" - the department said.

The Ministry of Justice explained that JSC Ilyushin Finance Co. is a specialized company that is part of the state corporation Rostec and is responsible for the functional area of leasing, maintenance management and sale of aircraft manufactured at Russian aircraft plants.

As part of Rostec, IFC JSC occupies a niche that ensures the functioning of the air transportation industry, which is strategically important for the Russian Federation.

It is noted that before and during the full-scale invasion, Ilyushin Finance Co. systematically cooperates with the top political leadership of the Russian Federation and participates in the logistical support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation by supplying aircraft and components to the security agencies and structural units of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

By the decision of the HACCU, two medium-haul passenger aircraft An-148-100E were recovered for the state - the Ministry of Justice summarized.

Addendum

Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatykh clarified on her Facebook page that the planes were on the territory of Ukraine.

Interestingly, this is one of only two processes where, in addition to the representative, the person under sanction participates in person. Online, though via video conference - noted Bogatykh.

Recall

