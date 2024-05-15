The HACC seized two AN-148 aircraft belonging to a company from Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107567 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150406 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154422 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40818 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59239 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59233 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
Actual
The HACC seized two AN-148 aircraft belonging to a company from Russia

The HACC seized two AN-148 aircraft belonging to a company from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21237 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated two An-148-100E passenger aircraft from the Russian company Ilyushin Finance Co, a part of the Rostec state corporation responsible for leasing and servicing Russian-made aircraft, for its involvement in logistical support of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated two An-148-100E passenger planes from the Russian company Ilyushin Finance Co. to the state, UNN reports , citing a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

By its decision of May 15, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Ilyushin Finance Co. on the application of a sanction provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part one of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions"

- the department said. 

The Ministry of Justice explained that JSC Ilyushin Finance Co. is a specialized company that is part of the state corporation Rostec and is responsible for the functional area of leasing, maintenance management and sale of aircraft manufactured at Russian aircraft plants.

HACCU confiscates property of former Minister of Education Tabachnyk11.04.24, 13:30 • 21702 views

As part of Rostec, IFC JSC occupies a niche that ensures the functioning of the air transportation industry, which is strategically important for the Russian Federation.

It is noted that before and during the full-scale invasion, Ilyushin Finance Co. systematically cooperates with the top political leadership of the Russian Federation and participates in the logistical support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation by supplying aircraft and components to the security agencies and structural units of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

By the decision of the HACCU, two medium-haul passenger aircraft An-148-100E were recovered for the state

- the Ministry of Justice summarized. 

Addendum

Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatykh clarified on her Facebook page that the planes were on the territory of Ukraine.

Interestingly, this is one of only two processes where, in addition to the representative, the person under sanction participates in person. Online, though via video conference

- noted Bogatykh.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to partially satisfy the claim of the Ministry of Justice against Russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov to recover his assets worth over UAH 400 million.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising