The GUR has identified two war criminals who organized a torture chamber for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Police, has identified two Russian war criminals who organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

Operatives of the Department of Criminal Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine, in cooperation with employees of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, have identified two war criminals — guards of the torture chamber organized on the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. - the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement.

Two offenders, born in 1991 and 1993, are members of illegal armed groups of the so-called "l/dnr", who, together with the Russian invaders, participated in the criminal war against Ukraine. They organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city by the Russians.

In these dungeons, the invaders held citizens who supported Ukraine - they were subjected to torture, psychological pressure and threats, and forced into slave labor. - the statement said.

Both members of illegal armed groups are accused of committing a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Part 1 of Article 28 (committing a criminal offense by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to these articles, war criminals face imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Addition

The SBU has заочно informed two Russian invaders of suspicion, who ordered to kill a captured Ukrainian soldier and cut off his head. This happened during the fighting near Staromaiorske.

An explosion occurred in the city of Shuya, as a result of which Russian Captain Konstantin Nagayko was seriously injured. He is involved in the missile strike on the village of Groza, where 59 civilians were killed.