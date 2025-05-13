The GUR has identified two war criminals who organized a torture chamber for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11132 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25071 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29476 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71144 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45399 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100158 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104384 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86961 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63876 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63367 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71171 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104400 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129416 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27653 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 38045 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43283 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48634 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53473 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The GUR has identified two war criminals who organized a torture chamber for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

The identities of two war criminals involved in the organization of the torture chamber in Vovchansk have been established. They detained and tortured pro-Ukrainian citizens.

The GUR has identified two war criminals who organized a torture chamber for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the National Police, has identified two Russian war criminals who organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

Operatives of the Department of Criminal Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine, in cooperation with employees of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, have identified two war criminals — guards of the torture chamber organized on the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

- the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement.

Two offenders, born in 1991 and 1993, are members of illegal armed groups of the so-called "l/dnr", who, together with the Russian invaders, participated in the criminal war against Ukraine. They organized a torture chamber in Vovchansk during the temporary occupation of the city by the Russians.

In these dungeons, the invaders held citizens who supported Ukraine - they were subjected to torture, psychological pressure and threats, and forced into slave labor.

 - the statement said.

Both members of illegal armed groups are accused of committing a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Part 1 of Article 28 (committing a criminal offense by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to these articles, war criminals face imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Addition

The SBU has заочно informed two Russian invaders of suspicion, who ordered to kill a captured Ukrainian soldier and cut off his head. This happened during the fighting near Staromaiorske.

An explosion occurred in the city of Shuya, as a result of which Russian Captain Konstantin Nagayko was seriously injured. He is involved in the missile strike on the village of Groza, where 59 civilians were killed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.77
Bitcoin
$103,687.20
S&P 500
$5,848.58
Tesla
$319.97
Газ TTF
$35.58
Золото
$3,246.15
Ethereum
$2,523.41