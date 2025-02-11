The government is required to cancel the reservation for grantees - a well-known lawyer has registered a petition

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116832 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158799 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103015 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92187 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100055 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116299 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124734 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136554 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138362 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166322 views
Actual
The government is required to cancel the reservation for grantees - a well-known lawyer has registered a petition

The government is required to cancel the reservation for grantees - a well-known lawyer has registered a petition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22861 views

A petition was registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers to stop reservations for employees of donor agencies and international assistance projects who are liable for military service. Lawyers point to the inefficiency of these organizations and the need to audit the use of funds.

The legal community has registered a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in which it proposes to stop booking employees of donor agencies and implementers of international technical assistance projects. This will make it possible to support the army and form new brigades of the Armed Forces. Famous lawyer Rostyslav Kravets wrote about this in his telegram channel.

“The website of the Cabinet of Ministers has registered my petition to stop reserving persons liable for military service who are employees of donor agencies and implementers of international technical assistance projects. I ask you to support the Armed Forces and help form separate brigades,” he wrote.

Address to sign the petition: https://petition.kmu.gov.ua/petitions/7775

Image

The petition states that the provision of financial assistance from USAID and the work of non-governmental organizations has been effectively suspended. Accordingly, the government is required to suspend for 90 days clause 5 of the Procedure for reserving persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime, according to which employees of the offices of these organizations and their grantees were exempt from conscription. During this time, the author of the petition believes, a detailed audit of the use of international assistance by these organizations should be conducted and the reservation of those whose funds are used inefficiently or for other purposes should be terminated.

Along with the petition, Kravets published the HCJ's response to the complaints against judges by DEJURE Foundation activist Khrystyna Burtnyk, which, in his opinion, indicates external interference in the activities of the judiciary.

“This is exactly why this little bugger received funds from USAID. This is another example of external interference in the activities of the judiciary, its humiliation and attempts to destroy its independence. In my opinion, there are all the grounds to file a suspicion for treason,” the lawyer emphasized.

At the same time, lawyer Oleh Shram reported on the negative consequences for the country of the work of media outlets that received funding from foreign donors.

“In 9/10 of those 'our' media outlets that received funding from USAID, you are unlikely to find critical remarks about the work of our anti-corruption agency, primarily NABU, created at the insistence and funding of Western 'partners', mostly USAID. I think it is unnecessary to explain why. Just remember what is the area of exclusive competence of the NABU and what achievements it and its colleagues have made in the anti-corruption field over the 10 years of its existence. Because they are “independent” in the square,” he said.

As previously reported, the court overturned the decision to close the criminal proceedings against Vitaliy Shabunin, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (funded by American, European and Ukrainian organizations). During the inspection, the command of the TRO Forces found that in 2022-2023, a soldier called up for mobilization to the 207th separate battalion of the TRO (military unit A7376), soldier Shabunin, did not report to his military unit, as he was considered “seconded to the NACP” on the basis of letters from Novikov and Sytnyk. At the same time, Shabunin received not only financial support, but also additional remuneration for performing combat missions in the amount of UAH 30 thousand per month.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising