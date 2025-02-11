The government is required to cancel the reservation for grantees - a well-known lawyer has registered a petition

The legal community has registered a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in which it proposes to stop booking employees of donor agencies and implementers of international technical assistance projects. This will make it possible to support the army and form new brigades of the Armed Forces. Famous lawyer Rostyslav Kravets wrote about this in his telegram channel.

“The website of the Cabinet of Ministers has registered my petition to stop reserving persons liable for military service who are employees of donor agencies and implementers of international technical assistance projects. I ask you to support the Armed Forces and help form separate brigades,” he wrote.

Address to sign the petition: https://petition.kmu.gov.ua/petitions/7775

The petition states that the provision of financial assistance from USAID and the work of non-governmental organizations has been effectively suspended. Accordingly, the government is required to suspend for 90 days clause 5 of the Procedure for reserving persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime, according to which employees of the offices of these organizations and their grantees were exempt from conscription. During this time, the author of the petition believes, a detailed audit of the use of international assistance by these organizations should be conducted and the reservation of those whose funds are used inefficiently or for other purposes should be terminated.

Along with the petition, Kravets published the HCJ's response to the complaints against judges by DEJURE Foundation activist Khrystyna Burtnyk, which, in his opinion, indicates external interference in the activities of the judiciary.

“This is exactly why this little bugger received funds from USAID. This is another example of external interference in the activities of the judiciary, its humiliation and attempts to destroy its independence. In my opinion, there are all the grounds to file a suspicion for treason,” the lawyer emphasized.

At the same time, lawyer Oleh Shram reported on the negative consequences for the country of the work of media outlets that received funding from foreign donors.

“In 9/10 of those 'our' media outlets that received funding from USAID, you are unlikely to find critical remarks about the work of our anti-corruption agency, primarily NABU, created at the insistence and funding of Western 'partners', mostly USAID. I think it is unnecessary to explain why. Just remember what is the area of exclusive competence of the NABU and what achievements it and its colleagues have made in the anti-corruption field over the 10 years of its existence. Because they are “independent” in the square,” he said.

As previously reported, the court overturned the decision to close the criminal proceedings against Vitaliy Shabunin, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (funded by American, European and Ukrainian organizations). During the inspection, the command of the TRO Forces found that in 2022-2023, a soldier called up for mobilization to the 207th separate battalion of the TRO (military unit A7376), soldier Shabunin, did not report to his military unit, as he was considered “seconded to the NACP” on the basis of letters from Novikov and Sytnyk. At the same time, Shabunin received not only financial support, but also additional remuneration for performing combat missions in the amount of UAH 30 thousand per month.