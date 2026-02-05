$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 7626 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 12159 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
February 5, 10:18 AM • 22517 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 50653 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26122 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25662 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21155 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14286 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14043 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government has increased minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Starting from March 1, 2026, minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing defenders in Ukraine will increase. Payments for a disabled family member will be at least UAH 12,810, and for families with two or more members, at least UAH 10,020 per person.

The government has increased minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing military personnel

Starting March 1, 2026, minimum pension payments in Ukraine will increase for families of defenders who died or went missing during the war with Russia. This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

We are increasing minimum pension payments for family members of fallen and missing defenders. The state must support the families of those who gave their lives to protect the Motherland.

- the statement reads.

According to the government's decision, from March 1, 2026, the minimum pension payment for each disabled family member, including parents, wives or husbands, as well as for one child of a fallen defender, will be at least UAH 12,810. Currently, the minimum amount of such payment is UAH 7,800.

In addition, the minimum pension or state social assistance will increase for families where payments are assigned to two or more family members of a deceased serviceman, with the exception of disabled parents and spouses. In such cases, the minimum payment will be at least UAH 10,020 per family member instead of the current UAH 6,100.

"From March 1, 2027, these amounts will be subject to annual indexation," Svyrydenko added.

Ombudsman announced unblocking of pensions after submission regarding identification changes04.02.26, 10:07 • 4344 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine