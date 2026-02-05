The government has increased minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing military personnel

Starting March 1, 2026, minimum pension payments in Ukraine will increase for families of defenders who died or went missing during the war with Russia. This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

We are increasing minimum pension payments for family members of fallen and missing defenders. The state must support the families of those who gave their lives to protect the Motherland. - the statement reads.

According to the government's decision, from March 1, 2026, the minimum pension payment for each disabled family member, including parents, wives or husbands, as well as for one child of a fallen defender, will be at least UAH 12,810. Currently, the minimum amount of such payment is UAH 7,800.

In addition, the minimum pension or state social assistance will increase for families where payments are assigned to two or more family members of a deceased serviceman, with the exception of disabled parents and spouses. In such cases, the minimum payment will be at least UAH 10,020 per family member instead of the current UAH 6,100.

"From March 1, 2027, these amounts will be subject to annual indexation," Svyrydenko added.

