EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 206 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 1760 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
10:29 AM • 14083 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 22467 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 18109 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21436 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35267 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50446 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40111 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Ombudsman announced unblocking of pensions after submission regarding identification changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3626 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the unblocking of pensions after his appeal to the Minister of Social Policy. Payments, according to him, were suspended due to Resolution No. 299.

Ombudsman announced unblocking of pensions after submission regarding identification changes

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, announced the unblocking of pensions after an appeal regarding changes in the identification procedure, UNN reports.

There is a result - pensions are unblocked. (...) Together with the team, we prepared a submission to the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine with a demand to amend the identification procedure

- Lubinets noted on Telegram.

The Ombudsman emphasized: "The state is primarily obliged to use all available resources, and not to shift responsibility to people."

He noted that "as a result of the application of Resolution No. 299, payments were suspended": 

  • disability pensions;
    • survivor's pensions (including to children of fallen servicemen);
      • old-age pensions;
        • pensions for length of service;
          • insurance payments for accident insurance at work and occupational disease;
            • monthly lifelong monetary allowance.

              "All these categories must receive pensions on time - without conditions and without complications. This is not a social benefit. This is a constitutional right of citizens. - Lubinets noted. - The Ministry stated that there was no problem. The Ministry stated that 337 thousand people is "not that many". But for some reason, it was after the public reaction, people's appeals and my demand that pension payments to IDPs were unblocked."

              "Now this is a public statement, but I am waiting for an official document," Lubinets said.

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyPolitics
              Retirement age
              Ukraine