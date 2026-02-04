Ombudsman announced unblocking of pensions after submission regarding identification changes

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, announced the unblocking of pensions after an appeal regarding changes in the identification procedure, UNN reports.

There is a result - pensions are unblocked. (...) Together with the team, we prepared a submission to the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine with a demand to amend the identification procedure - Lubinets noted on Telegram.

The Ombudsman emphasized: "The state is primarily obliged to use all available resources, and not to shift responsibility to people."

He noted that "as a result of the application of Resolution No. 299, payments were suspended":

disability pensions;

survivor's pensions (including to children of fallen servicemen);

old-age pensions;

pensions for length of service;

insurance payments for accident insurance at work and occupational disease;

monthly lifelong monetary allowance.

"All these categories must receive pensions on time - without conditions and without complications. This is not a social benefit. This is a constitutional right of citizens. - Lubinets noted. - The Ministry stated that there was no problem. The Ministry stated that 337 thousand people is "not that many". But for some reason, it was after the public reaction, people's appeals and my demand that pension payments to IDPs were unblocked."

"Now this is a public statement, but I am waiting for an official document," Lubinets said.