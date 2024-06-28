$41.340.03
The Government has extended the agreement with the World Food Program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20513 views

The Ukrainian government extended the agreement with the World Food Program to open a WFP office in Ukraine to facilitate the distribution of emergency aid and cooperation in humanitarian projects.

The Government has extended the agreement with the World Food Program

At its meeting on June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the World Food Program (WFP) to open a WFP office in Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The draft Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Program (WFP) on the extension of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Program (WFP) on the opening of the WFP Office in Ukraine was approved

- Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the WFP office in Ukraine will be reopened to ensure prompt response to emergencies, including the distribution of aid to the affected regions. The WFP office in Ukraine will also promote cooperation in the context of Ukrainian companies' participation in the procurement of agricultural and food products for the needs of WFP international humanitarian projects.

Money from the US, EU, and IMF: Shmyhal talks about key agreements with partners28.06.24, 14:45 • 29962 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
