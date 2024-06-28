$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Money from the US, EU, and IMF: Shmyhal talks about key agreements with partners

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets, $7.9 billion from the US, €1.9 billion from the EU, and potentially $2.2 billion from the IMF, which will strengthen its economic and financial stability.

Money from the US, EU, and IMF: Shmyhal talks about key agreements with partners

This month, Ukraine made important gains for its economic and financial stability. In particular, Kyiv will receive an additional $50 billion this year by using the proceeds from the frozen  Russian assets. Also, the agreement signed with the United States will provide almost $7.9 billion in financial support in 2024.  In addition, Ukraine may receive $2.2 billion as a result of the IMF Board meeting. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on June 28, UNN reports .

This year Ukraine will receive an additional $50 billion from our allies  through the use of profits from Russian sovereign assets frozen in the West. The decision was made at the G7 summit. For us, this is a victorious, but still intermediate step

- said Denys Shmyhal.

He also added that Ukraine will work to confiscate all frozen Russian assets. 

In addition to the decision on additional 50 billion, Ukraine, according to Shmyhal, has reached three more key agreements in the financial sphere. 

In particular, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement that will provide almost $7.9 billion in financial support this year. In addition, Ukraine has signed an agreement with the EU to attract funding under the Ukraine Facility for the next 4 years. Yesterday, 1.9 billion euros were disbursed under this program. 

The IMF Board of Directors will meet today. We expect that Ukraine will receive USD 2.2 billion as a result of this meeting. For the first time in history, our country has already undergone four reviews under one program with the IMF

- the Prime Minister noted.

According to Denys Shmyhal, thanks to all these agreements with the EU, the IMF, the US, the World Bank, the G7 countries and our other allies, the Government of Ukraine clearly understands how it will finance the budget deficit not only this year but also next year. 

"We understand how we will finance social programs and other critical expenditures. It is difficult to overestimate the importance of these decisions and agreements for the stability of our financial system and further economic recovery," Shmyhal assured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

