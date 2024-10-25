The Government has changed the rules for paying benefits to critical infrastructure workers
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for granting one-time financial assistance to critical infrastructure workers who suffered during the war. Payments will be made from the date of disability or death.
The government has amended the rules for providing one-time financial assistance to critical infrastructure workers who suffered during the war. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk , on Telegram, UNN reports.
Amendments to the Procedure for Appointment and Payment of One-Time Financial Assistance for Damage to Life and Health Inflicted on Employees of Critical Infrastructure Facilities, Civil Servants, and Local Government Officials as a Result of the Military Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine
According to him, the amendments stipulate that employees of critical infrastructure facilities who have been disabled due to injury, mutilation, contusion or disease related to the performance of their duties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, and in the event of their death under such circumstances, their family members are entitled to a one-time financial assistance for damage to life and health.
The only condition, as Melnychuk pointed out, is that such infrastructure facilities are included in the Register of Critical Infrastructure Objects and have acquired the legal status of a critical infrastructure object.
The right of recipients to receive and pay a one-time financial assistance for damage to life and health is exercised from the date of disability or death.
