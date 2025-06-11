The government has allowed the acceptance of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment without the involvement of representatives of the state customer
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the acceptance of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment without the participation of representatives of the state customer. The decision will simplify procurement for the Ministry of Defense and other security structures, and increase efficiency.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes to the Procedure for the purchase of unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, allowing acceptance without the participation of representatives of the state customer.
Amendments have been made to the Procedure for the purchase of unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment of domestic production and their components.
It is stipulated that the acceptance of unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment may be carried out without the involvement of representatives of the state customer
The basis for such acceptance is a quality certificate provided by the contractor of the state contract (agreement) for each unit of goods, which guarantees the parameters and characteristics, quality, safety and technical condition of the products declared by the manufacturer, which is confirmed by tests conducted by the manufacturer. The contractor of the state contract (agreement) is responsible for the accuracy of the information specified in the quality certificate.
Resolution of February 12, 2025 No. 176 amends the Procedure for the purchase of UAVs and EW equipment, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of November 11, 2022 No. 1275. In particular, acceptance may take place without the involvement of representatives of the state customer, provided that there is a quality certificate from the contractor.
Resolution of February 25, 2025 No. 215 supplements paragraph 5 of the Procedure, excluding the requirement to provide an expert opinion or a property valuation report in the case of the purchase of codified or non-codified systems without representation, which further simplifies the procedure.
The procedure for the purchase of UAVs and EW was first approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1275 of November 11, 2022. Since then, it has been repeatedly amended in order to improve the mechanisms of defense procurement in rapid response to the needs of the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies.
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed attracting charitable contributions through United24 for the purchase of components for drones of tactical level for the "Drone Line" project.
Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in 2025 will be able to produce up to 10 million drones, subject to state orders. The government has introduced financial support programs, preferential lending and grants.