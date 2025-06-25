The government has allocated over 300 million hryvnias for the purchase of equipment to modernize food units in schools

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 3314 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18056 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 37448 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38860 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 61223 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97290 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97345 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113598 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120857 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122432 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 44893 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 45519 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 36062 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 49126 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34181 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34368 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 102508 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144816 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 148196 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 186979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36263 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44228 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57328 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131626 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208469 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

The government has allocated over 300 million hryvnias for the purchase of equipment to modernize food units in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 300 million hryvnias in subsidies for the purchase of equipment and modernization of food units in 23 schools in Ukraine. This is part of a public investment project for 2025 aimed at improving nutrition in educational institutions.

The government has allocated over 300 million hryvnias for the purchase of equipment to modernize food units in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated a subsidy of over UAH 300 million to purchase equipment and modernize food units in 23 schools in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

We continue to invest in education. Today, we are allocating UAH 307 million to purchase equipment and modernize food units in 23 schools in different parts of our country. We are grateful to international partners who are helping our country finance recovery and development programs.

- said Shmyhal.

Addition

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reported that the distribution of the subsidy in the amount of UAH 307 million 592 thousand from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project for the purchase of equipment, creation and modernization (reconstruction and overhaul) of canteens (food units) of educational institutions, including military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, in 2025, has been carried out.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 3.5 billion to the eRecovery program, UAH 1.1 billion to restore energy in the Mykolaiv region, and almost UAH 600 million to restore the Kharkiv region. In addition, the government is allocating an additional UAH 1.1 billion to the regions for the implementation of barrier-free measures.

Also, UNN reported that the government allocated over UAH 700 million for 35 energy projects that are critical for getting through the winter. The funds will be used, in particular, for reconstruction in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9