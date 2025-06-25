The government has allocated over 300 million hryvnias for the purchase of equipment to modernize food units in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated a subsidy of over UAH 300 million to purchase equipment and modernize food units in 23 schools in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

We continue to invest in education. Today, we are allocating UAH 307 million to purchase equipment and modernize food units in 23 schools in different parts of our country. We are grateful to international partners who are helping our country finance recovery and development programs. - said Shmyhal.

Addition

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, reported that the distribution of the subsidy in the amount of UAH 307 million 592 thousand from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project for the purchase of equipment, creation and modernization (reconstruction and overhaul) of canteens (food units) of educational institutions, including military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, in 2025, has been carried out.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 3.5 billion to the eRecovery program, UAH 1.1 billion to restore energy in the Mykolaiv region, and almost UAH 600 million to restore the Kharkiv region. In addition, the government is allocating an additional UAH 1.1 billion to the regions for the implementation of barrier-free measures.

Also, UNN reported that the government allocated over UAH 700 million for 35 energy projects that are critical for getting through the winter. The funds will be used, in particular, for reconstruction in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.