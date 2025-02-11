Government dismissed the Head of the Shipping Administration: who will head the agency

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87081 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116831 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158774 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102989 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91977 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63185 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105757 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124707 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149097 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181279 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105757 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136529 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138337 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166299 views
Government dismissed the Head of the Shipping Administration: who will head the agency

Government dismissed the Head of the Shipping Administration: who will head the agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21925 views

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yevhen Ihnatenko as head of the State Maritime Transport Service. Mykola Kravchuk has been appointed interim head of the agency.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Yevhen Ihnatenko from the post of head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Ihnatenko Yevhen Oleksandrovych from the post of head of the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

According to the government's decision, Mykola Kravchuk will temporarily act as the head of the department.

Recall

The government dismissed Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine Igor Zelinsky and approved the appointment of two new deputy heads of the Dnipropetrovs'k RSA. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
ukraineUkraine

