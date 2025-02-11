Government dismissed the Head of the Shipping Administration: who will head the agency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Yevhen Ihnatenko from the post of head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Ihnatenko Yevhen Oleksandrovych from the post of head of the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

According to the government's decision, Mykola Kravchuk will temporarily act as the head of the department.

Recall

