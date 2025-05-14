$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19971 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33192 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59869 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54039 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63089 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145728 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60472 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161480 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88784 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

The government discussed legal mechanisms for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting on the mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets. Ukraine is strengthening its defense at the expense of profits from these assets.

The government discussed legal mechanisms for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with representatives of ministries, the National Bank and the State Financial Monitoring Service, during which legal mechanisms for the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation were worked out. Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

Details

We are working with partners on a legal mechanism that will allow the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. We held a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on this issue with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, NBU Head Andriy Pyshnyy, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Financial Monitoring Service

- Shmyhal said.

The head of state also heard information on immobilized assets of the Russian Federation. He stressed the need for close cooperation with partners to confiscate these assets.

I heard up-to-date information on the aggressor's immobilized assets in foreign jurisdictions. The ministries are tasked with actively working and communicating with partners about the need to confiscate these assets

- the Prime Minister noted.

Shmyhal also added that Ukraine is effectively using the "Economic Support of Ukraine" project to strengthen its defense and economy through profits from frozen assets.

We are currently effectively using the ERA initiative - strengthening our defense and economy through profits from frozen Russian assets. At the same time, it is important that all immobilized Russian assets are directed to the restoration of Ukraine. We are consistently working on this task

- the head of government stressed.

Addition

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Charles Fries said that the European Union will additionally allocate EUR 900 million for the purchase of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine from revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
