The Government approved the procedure for maintenance and accounting of fortifications

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for accepting, maintaining, servicing and keeping records of military engineering and fortifications. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Procedure for acceptance, maintenance, servicing and record-keeping of military engineering and fortification structures approved - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the procedure defines the mechanism for acceptance, maintenance, servicing and operational accounting of military engineering and fortification structures constructed by state customers in accordance with the CMU Resolution No. 1415 of 29.12.2023 "Some issues of increasing the state's defense capability for the period of martial law in Ukraine".

During a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers had already allocated UAH 38 billion for the construction of defense borders.

It is very important that they are always in good condition. Local authorities will be involved in this work - Shmyhal added.

He also reminded that the government has already allocated almost UAH 60 billion for the purchase of drones this year.

Tens of billions of hryvnias are allocated for the purchase of missiles, shells, equipment and other weapons made in Ukraine - Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

On May 2, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Staff and heard a report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications.