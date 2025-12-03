$42.330.01
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on patronage in the field of culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft law of the Ministry of Culture, which for the first time defines patronage activities, patrons, and recipients of assistance. The document also covers forms of support for culture, including the renewal of the material and technical base and the restoration of cultural heritage sites.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on patronage in the field of culture

The government supported the Ministry of Culture's draft law on patronage, which for the first time defines what patronage activity is, who can be a patron and recipient of assistance, and what forms of cultural support it covers. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, the draft law for the first time at the legislative level defines what is considered patronage, who can act as a patron and beneficiary, and what areas of support this activity covers.

The document fixes a list of areas to which assistance can be directed. Among them:

  • updating the material and technical base of cultural institutions;
    • restoration of cultural heritage sites;
      • support for the creation of Ukrainian cultural content.

        The draft law launches a new model of partnership between the state, business and civil society and offers incentives for patrons

        - said the head of government.

        The document will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration in the near future. The Cabinet of Ministers expects its support from parliamentarians.

        Recall

        The government adopted three educational reforms concerning refugee teachers, colleges, and the evaluation of scientists. Refugee teachers will retain their seniority, and colleges will gain autonomy from 2026.

