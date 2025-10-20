The "Golden Mandarin" case: appeal allowed in absentia pre-trial investigation against Logvynskyi

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted the SAPO prosecutor's appeal and authorized a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Heorhiy Lohvynskyi, suspected of organizing a scheme under which his controlled company "Zoloty Mandaryn" received UAH 54 million from the state budget. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO press service.

Details

According to the case materials, the former MP Heorhiy Lohvynskyi is involved.

On October 20, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor, overturned the decision of the HACC investigating judge of April 01, 2025, and issued a new one, which granted the request for a special pre-trial investigation against the organizer of the scheme – the former MP - the message says.

The ruling entered into force from the moment of its pronouncement and is final, not subject to appeal in cassation.

The SAPO reminded that on July 10, 2023, on the instructions of the SAPO head, the prosecutor, together with NABU detectives, served a notice of suspicion of organizing the embezzlement of over UAH 54.179 million from the state budget and money laundering to a former People's Deputy of Ukraine, a current lawyer, whose actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He became the seventh suspect in the "Zoloty Mandaryn" case. This became possible due to the termination of the former MP's immunity, which he had due to family ties with a judge of the ECHR.

Since the former MP left the territory of Ukraine before the termination of his immunity, he was served with a notice of suspicion in accordance with Articles 135, 278 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In 2023, NABU declared former MP Heorhiy Lohvynskyi wanted, suspected of organizing the embezzlement of over UAH 54 million through the company "Zoloty Mandaryn Oil". The former MP left the territory of Ukraine before the termination of his immunity as a relative of an ECHR judge.