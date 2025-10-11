"The Godfather" star Diane Keaton dies in US

In California, actress Diane Keaton, who won an Oscar for her leading role in the film "Annie Hall" and became famous for Woody Allen's films and Francis Ford Coppola's epic saga "The Godfather," died at the age of 80. This was reported by People, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cause of death was not reported, and the family asked to respect their right to privacy.

For reference

Diane Keaton was born in Los Angeles in 1946 as Diane Hall and was the eldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother was a homemaker.

Keaton gained popularity in the 1970s for her role in "The Godfather" films and her collaboration with director Woody Allen. She won an Oscar for Best Actress in the 1977 film "Annie Hall."

Her long career included films such as "The First Wives Club," numerous collaborations with director Nancy Meyers, and the "Book Club" franchise.

Keaton also tried her hand as a director and producer, and published several books, seriously engaging in photography.

Recall

In September, Robert Redford, film star and director, died at the age of 89. He was known for his films that touched on serious topics and his active environmental protection activities.

Legendary actor Graham Greene dies at 73: "Dances with Wolves" star passes away