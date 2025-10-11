$41.510.00
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 30530 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 21257 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 26836 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 19807 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 24723 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 32965 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42726 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 61199 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35103 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
"The Godfather" star Diane Keaton dies in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Actress Diane Keaton rose to fame in the 70s for her role in "The Godfather," in which she played Michael Corleone's wife. Keaton won an Oscar for her leading role in "Annie Hall."

"The Godfather" star Diane Keaton dies in US

In California, actress Diane Keaton, who won an Oscar for her leading role in the film "Annie Hall" and became famous for Woody Allen's films and Francis Ford Coppola's epic saga "The Godfather," died at the age of 80. This was reported by People, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cause of death was not reported, and the family asked to respect their right to privacy.

For reference

Diane Keaton was born in Los Angeles in 1946 as Diane Hall and was the eldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother was a homemaker.

Keaton gained popularity in the 1970s for her role in "The Godfather" films and her collaboration with director Woody Allen. She won an Oscar for Best Actress in the 1977 film "Annie Hall."

Her long career included films such as "The First Wives Club," numerous collaborations with director Nancy Meyers, and the "Book Club" franchise.

Keaton also tried her hand as a director and producer, and published several books, seriously engaging in photography.

Recall

In September, Robert Redford, film star and director, died at the age of 89. He was known for his films that touched on serious topics and his active environmental protection activities.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

