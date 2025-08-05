"Godfather" director Coppola underwent urgent heart surgery

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45557 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 44492 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 107461 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 69594 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 134623 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61191 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47093 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41654 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 123610 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135155 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”August 5, 12:02 PM • 38720 views
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATOAugust 5, 12:12 PM • 29227 views
Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's aboutAugust 5, 01:25 PM • 7718 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the warAugust 5, 02:30 PM • 83391 views
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonment05:03 PM • 8530 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45551 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 107456 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 121248 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 134619 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 123608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Italy
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 69428 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 90477 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 81723 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 84639 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 385436 views
Actual
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Pistol

"Godfather" director Coppola underwent urgent heart surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Renowned director Francis Ford Coppola underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. He was urgently hospitalized due to arrhythmia upon his arrival in Italy.

"Godfather" director Coppola underwent urgent heart surgery

American film director Francis Ford Coppola underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, the director underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. It is noted that Coppola's operation had been planned for a long time, but immediately upon arrival in Italy, he was urgently hospitalized due to arrhythmia.

Recall

86-year-old director of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" Francis Ford Coppola was admitted to the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome. He arrived at the hospital in the morning after participating in the Magna Grecia Film Festival.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Rome
Italy