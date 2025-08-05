"Godfather" director Coppola underwent urgent heart surgery
Kyiv • UNN
Renowned director Francis Ford Coppola underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. He was urgently hospitalized due to arrhythmia upon his arrival in Italy.
American film director Francis Ford Coppola underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to UNN.
Details
As the publication writes, the director underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. It is noted that Coppola's operation had been planned for a long time, but immediately upon arrival in Italy, he was urgently hospitalized due to arrhythmia.
Recall
86-year-old director of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" Francis Ford Coppola was admitted to the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome. He arrived at the hospital in the morning after participating in the Magna Grecia Film Festival.