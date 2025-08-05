"Godfather" director Coppola underwent urgent heart surgery

American film director Francis Ford Coppola underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, the director underwent heart surgery at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome. It is noted that Coppola's operation had been planned for a long time, but immediately upon arrival in Italy, he was urgently hospitalized due to arrhythmia.

Recall

86-year-old director of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" Francis Ford Coppola was admitted to the Tor Vergata polyclinic in Rome. He arrived at the hospital in the morning after participating in the Magna Grecia Film Festival.