The goal of the Armed Forces is to widely implement artificial intelligence

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38579 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143769 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148408 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243777 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172839 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75467 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110102 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34717 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48117 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83637 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221366 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38599 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30268 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110102 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112490 views
The goal of the Armed Forces is to widely implement artificial intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16870 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine aim to widely deploy artificial intelligence, including UAVs, robotic systems, and electronic warfare, to achieve technological dominance on the battlefield and compensate for the enemy's numerical superiority.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine aim to widely introduce artificial intelligence. This was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Andriy Lebedenko during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

One of the main areas of work of the General Staff is innovation. A large-scale activity has been launched. And these are not just words, but facts proven by action and results,

- Colonel Lebedenko emphasized.

Details

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have created relevant units, subdivisions, and command and control bodies aimed at technological dominance on the battlefield, compensating for the enemy's numerical superiority.

Regarding the Unmanned Systems Command. The task of the military command is to provide the army with UAVs, create conditions for domestic producers to have healthy competition, and train drone operators. The Unmanned Systems Command is based on UAVs, ground robotic systems, new electronic warfare equipment, and new control equipment. Everything to meet the challenges of the times,

- Lebedenko said.

According to him, today the Ukrainian army is working extensively with domestic manufacturers and partner countries that provide the necessary technologies.

We are working to make the products of our partnership more widespread, to bring a new level of quality. Our goal is to use artificial intelligence on the battlefield,

- Colonel Lebedenko noted.

Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI5/1/24, 2:55 PM • 126946 views

Addendum

CNN cited sources as saying that during the attack on Russian energy facilities, Ukraine began to use artificial intelligence drones to help bypass air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
cnnCNN
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

