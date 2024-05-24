The goal of the Armed Forces is to widely implement artificial intelligence

The Armed Forces of Ukraine aim to widely introduce artificial intelligence. This was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Andriy Lebedenko during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

One of the main areas of work of the General Staff is innovation. A large-scale activity has been launched. And these are not just words, but facts proven by action and results, - Colonel Lebedenko emphasized.

Details

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have created relevant units, subdivisions, and command and control bodies aimed at technological dominance on the battlefield, compensating for the enemy's numerical superiority.

Regarding the Unmanned Systems Command. The task of the military command is to provide the army with UAVs, create conditions for domestic producers to have healthy competition, and train drone operators. The Unmanned Systems Command is based on UAVs, ground robotic systems, new electronic warfare equipment, and new control equipment. Everything to meet the challenges of the times, - Lebedenko said.

According to him, today the Ukrainian army is working extensively with domestic manufacturers and partner countries that provide the necessary technologies.

We are working to make the products of our partnership more widespread, to bring a new level of quality. Our goal is to use artificial intelligence on the battlefield, - Colonel Lebedenko noted.

Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI

Addendum

CNN cited sources as saying that during the attack on Russian energy facilities, Ukraine began to use artificial intelligence drones to help bypass air defense and electronic warfare systems.