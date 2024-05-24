The goal of the Armed Forces is to widely implement artificial intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine aim to widely deploy artificial intelligence, including UAVs, robotic systems, and electronic warfare, to achieve technological dominance on the battlefield and compensate for the enemy's numerical superiority.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine aim to widely introduce artificial intelligence. This was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Andriy Lebedenko during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
One of the main areas of work of the General Staff is innovation. A large-scale activity has been launched. And these are not just words, but facts proven by action and results,
Details
According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have created relevant units, subdivisions, and command and control bodies aimed at technological dominance on the battlefield, compensating for the enemy's numerical superiority.
Regarding the Unmanned Systems Command. The task of the military command is to provide the army with UAVs, create conditions for domestic producers to have healthy competition, and train drone operators. The Unmanned Systems Command is based on UAVs, ground robotic systems, new electronic warfare equipment, and new control equipment. Everything to meet the challenges of the times,
According to him, today the Ukrainian army is working extensively with domestic manufacturers and partner countries that provide the necessary technologies.
We are working to make the products of our partnership more widespread, to bring a new level of quality. Our goal is to use artificial intelligence on the battlefield,
Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI5/1/24, 2:55 PM • 126946 views
Addendum
CNN cited sources as saying that during the attack on Russian energy facilities, Ukraine began to use artificial intelligence drones to help bypass air defense and electronic warfare systems.