The glass bridge in Kyiv was damaged by vandals. The KCSA reported when they will start the repairs.
Kyiv • UNN
Intentional damage to the glass was discovered on the pedestrian bridge between Volodymyrska Hill and the Arch of Freedom. The replacement of the damaged section will take place after a stable positive temperature of no less than +10°C is established.
The glass that was damaged by vandals on the glass pedestrian bridge in Kyiv will be replaced after the stabilization of the temperature regime. This is reported by UNN citing KCSA.
On the pedestrian-bicycle bridge between Volodymyrska Hill and the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, one of the glass panels was deliberately damaged by vandals. This fact was recorded by surveillance cameras
The damage was discovered on December 6, 2024, after which a statement was filed with the police and a corresponding damage report was drawn up. The situation is under the control of the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist". The enterprise has already ordered the glass and is waiting for favorable weather conditions to carry out the replacement.
The glass structures of the bridge are made of multilayer triplex, which ensures their safety even in the event of damage. At the same time, the process of replacing the glass requires stable positive temperatures
This is related to the physical properties of materials:
• thermal expansion and contraction. At low temperatures, glass and mounting materials change their geometric parameters, which can lead to incorrect installation and subsequent deformations;
• at temperatures below +5°C, the effectiveness of adhesive and sealing materials decreases, which can negatively affect the strength and tightness of the structure.
It is explained that the replacement of glass requires an average daily temperature of no less than +10°C for an extended period. Until then, the damaged area will be fenced off and under the supervision of specialists.
Context
Social media reported today, March 4, that the glass bridge in Kyiv, known as "Klitschko Bridge", has again suffered damage - cracks have appeared on certain elements.
Reference
The bridge, which was opened on May 25, 2019, for Kyiv Day, has repeatedly become a subject of discussion due to its vulnerability. The day after its opening, cracks appeared on its glass floor, which were then attributed to an act of vandalism.
In October 2022, a Russian missile exploded near the bridge, leaving a crater on Volodymyrska Hill. Despite this, the structure itself only sustained minor damage.