The glass bridge in Kyiv was damaged by vandals. The KCSA reported when they will start the repairs.

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The glass bridge in Kyiv was damaged by vandals. The KCSA reported when they will start the repairs.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34359 views

Intentional damage to the glass was discovered on the pedestrian bridge between Volodymyrska Hill and the Arch of Freedom. The replacement of the damaged section will take place after a stable positive temperature of no less than +10°C is established.

The glass bridge in Kyiv was damaged by vandals. The KCSA reported when they will start the repairs.

The glass that was damaged by vandals on the glass pedestrian bridge in Kyiv will be replaced after the stabilization of the temperature regime. This is reported by UNN citing KCSA.

On the pedestrian-bicycle bridge between Volodymyrska Hill and the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, one of the glass panels was deliberately damaged by vandals. This fact was recorded by surveillance cameras 

- the message states.

The damage was discovered on December 6, 2024, after which a statement was filed with the police and a corresponding damage report was drawn up. The situation is under the control of the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist". The enterprise has already ordered the glass and is waiting for favorable weather conditions to carry out the replacement.

The glass structures of the bridge are made of multilayer triplex, which ensures their safety even in the event of damage. At the same time, the process of replacing the glass requires stable positive temperatures 

- informs KCSA.

This is related to the physical properties of materials:

• thermal expansion and contraction. At low temperatures, glass and mounting materials change their geometric parameters, which can lead to incorrect installation and subsequent deformations;

• at temperatures below +5°C, the effectiveness of adhesive and sealing materials decreases, which can negatively affect the strength and tightness of the structure.

It is explained that the replacement of glass requires an average daily temperature of no less than +10°C for an extended period. Until then, the damaged area will be fenced off and under the supervision of specialists.

Context

Social media reported today, March 4, that the glass bridge in Kyiv, known as "Klitschko Bridge", has again suffered damage - cracks have appeared on certain elements.

Reference

The bridge, which was opened on May 25, 2019, for Kyiv Day, has repeatedly become a subject of discussion due to its vulnerability. The day after its opening, cracks appeared on its glass floor, which were then attributed to an act of vandalism.

In October 2022, a Russian missile exploded near the bridge, leaving a crater on Volodymyrska Hill. Despite this, the structure itself only sustained minor damage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Kyiv
Kyiv
