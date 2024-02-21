ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101147 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111445 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154077 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157728 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254037 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174913 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166024 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

The German Development Bank has allocated over EUR 1.4 billion to support Ukraine

The German Development Bank has allocated over EUR 1.4 billion to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27895 views

Germany is providing more than €1.4 billion through KfW to support Ukraine's energy sector, housing programs for displaced people, and repairing infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and schools damaged during the war.

On behalf of the German government and the EU, KfW is implementing more than 40 projects totaling more than 1.4 billion euros. This was reported by BR24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 520 million euros have been allocated to the energy sector, as power lines, substations and power plants are constantly under attack from Russia, so constant repairs are needed.

In addition, more than €530 million will be allocated for housing programs and social services for internally displaced persons and host communities.

KfW is also strengthening basic municipal infrastructure, allocating around EUR 135 million in particular to repair and modernize medical centers, schools and drinking water supply systems.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, KfW has allocated more than €1.2 billion, mostly to support government functions.

Recall

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1.1 billion euros, including howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising