The German Development Bank has allocated over EUR 1.4 billion to support Ukraine

On behalf of the German government and the EU, KfW is implementing more than 40 projects totaling more than 1.4 billion euros. This was reported by BR24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 520 million euros have been allocated to the energy sector, as power lines, substations and power plants are constantly under attack from Russia, so constant repairs are needed.

In addition, more than €530 million will be allocated for housing programs and social services for internally displaced persons and host communities.

KfW is also strengthening basic municipal infrastructure, allocating around EUR 135 million in particular to repair and modernize medical centers, schools and drinking water supply systems.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, KfW has allocated more than €1.2 billion, mostly to support government functions.

Recall

