The German Chancellor said he wants to speak with Trump before his call to Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he - together with the leaders of Great Britain, France and Poland - wants to talk to US President Donald Trump before the scheduled telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Merz said he raised the issue with Marco Rubio, Washington's chief diplomat, when they attended the Pope's inaugural mass today.

He said he also spoke at length with Vladimir Zelensky.

"I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about tomorrow's phone call," he told reporters.

"We agreed that we will talk again with the four heads of state and the President of the United States in preparation for this conversation (with Putin)," Merz summarized.

US President Donald Trump announced telephone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of NATO member countries.