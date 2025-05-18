The German Chancellor said he wants to speak with Trump before his call to Putin

$41.470.00
Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known
01:32 PM • 5334 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 15534 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 23382 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 28808 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 135333 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 88809 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 92205 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 361500 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 291511 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127912 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Until there is freedom, peace and security - Mark Carney on Canada's support for Ukraine

May 18, 05:12 AM • 19639 views

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 14829 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

09:51 AM • 7048 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

10:34 AM • 10934 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 47532 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 149502 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 361500 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 291511 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 398277 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 385627 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 66795 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 135333 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 61109 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 64498 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 74563 views
The German Chancellor said he wants to speak with Trump before his call to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

German Chancellor Merz announced plans to discuss the upcoming conversation with Putin with Trump. He spoke about this with Rubio and Zelensky in preparation for the negotiations.

The German Chancellor said he wants to speak with Trump before his call to Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he - together with the leaders of Great Britain, France and Poland - wants to talk to US President Donald Trump before the scheduled telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

Merz said he raised the issue with Marco Rubio, Washington's chief diplomat, when they attended the Pope's inaugural mass today.

He said he also spoke at length with Vladimir Zelensky.

"I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about tomorrow's phone call," he told reporters.

"We agreed that we will talk again with the four heads of state and the President of the United States in preparation for this conversation (with Putin)," Merz summarized.

Rubio: Trump wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible

Earlier

US President Donald Trump announced telephone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of NATO member countries. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Poland
