General Staff showed a map of combat operations: half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

139 clashes took place at the front over the day, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 11, showing a map of combat operations for February 10, UNN reports.

In total, 139 combat engagements were registered over the last day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly carried out 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 140 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out almost six thousand attacks, including 200 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,853 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of personnel concentration, six artillery systems and four other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk four times.

Nine occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight firefights were registered in the areas of Vasyukivka, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Baranivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka.

No combat engagements were registered in the Orikhiv, Huliaypilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day. The enemy made 450 artillery attacks, 12 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out 48 air strikes, dropping 67 guided bombs," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

