General Staff showed a map of combat operations: half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116831 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158776 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102986 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91936 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105750 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149096 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105763 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136530 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138338 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166300 views
General Staff showed a map of combat operations: half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30251 views

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector and 27 in the Kursk region. The enemy carried out 100 air strikes and made almost 6,000 attacks.

139 clashes took place at the front over the day, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 11, showing a map of combat operations for February 10, UNN reports.

In total, 139 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly carried out 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 140 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out almost six thousand attacks, including 200 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,853 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of personnel concentration, six artillery systems and four other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk four times.

Nine occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight firefights were registered in the areas of Vasyukivka, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Baranivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka.

No combat engagements were registered in the Orikhiv, Huliaypilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day. The enemy made 450 artillery attacks, 12 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out 48 air strikes, dropping 67 guided bombs," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1390 enemies over the last day11.02.25, 07:17 • 26775 views

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

