Since the beginning of the day on November 22, there have been 143 combat engagements at the front, with Russian forces conducting their most active assault operations in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its operational update as of 10:00 p.m., UNN writes.

Details

During the day, Russian forces launched 49 airstrikes, dropping 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the occupiers used 4,398 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,855 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defenses 15 times near Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, Krasnopillia, Shylivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops eliminated 48 occupiers and wounded another 12. They also destroyed 15 vehicles and four UAV command posts.

Where the most intense fighting also continued

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne. As of 10:00 p.m., four battles were still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded toward Uspishne, Rybne, and Rizdvianka. Another five assaults each took place in the Lyman and Sloviansk directions.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Russians carried out three attacks, while in the Orikhiv direction they launched two. Some of the combat engagements in these areas of the front were still ongoing.

At the same time, Russian forces did not conduct assault operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivskyi, and Prydniprovske directions. No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas of the front.

"There will be a just response to all this terror by these scumbags" — Zelenskyy on today's shelling