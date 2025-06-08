The General Staff denied the Russian fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia is promoting another fake to create tension among Ukrainians. Kremlin propagandists spread a fake about the advance of their troops to the administrative border of Donetsk region and the alleged "offensive on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region". The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information, reports UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers claimed to have advanced to the western border of Donetsk region and an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but Ukrainian military assured that this is not the case.

In particular, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine stressed that in the area of responsibility of the 31st separate brigade, the situation remains tense. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter Dnipropetrovsk region.

But Ukrainian soldiers bravely and professionally hold their area of the front, breaking the plans of the occupier. This work does not stop for a moment, the military stressed.

The information spread by the occupiers has nothing to do with reality. Fighting continues in Donetsk region, at the same time, there is no offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region.

