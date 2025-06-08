The General Staff denied the Russian fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

The court has reopened the case of smuggler Alperin, in which the sister of the scandalous top official of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, is involved

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

The General Staff denied the Russian fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

Russian propagandists spread a fake about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region and the advance to the border of Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information.

The General Staff denied the Russian fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia is promoting another fake to create tension among Ukrainians. Kremlin propagandists spread a fake about the advance of their troops to the administrative border of Donetsk region and the alleged "offensive on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region". The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information, reports UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers claimed to have advanced to the western border of Donetsk region and an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but Ukrainian military assured that this is not the case.

In particular, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine stressed that in the area of responsibility of the 31st separate brigade, the situation remains tense. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter Dnipropetrovsk region.

But Ukrainian soldiers bravely and professionally hold their area of the front, breaking the plans of the occupier. This work does not stop for a moment, the military stressed.

The information spread by the occupiers has nothing to do with reality. Fighting continues in Donetsk region, at the same time, there is no offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarMultimedia
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
