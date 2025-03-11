General Staff confirmed the strike on the Moscow oil refinery at night and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.
Details
"Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of strategic facilities of the Russian Federation involved in supporting the armed aggression against Ukraine on the night of March 11," the General Staff's message states.
In particular, hits were recorded on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery, which is capable of processing 11 million tons of oil per year and provides 40-50% of the diesel and gasoline needs of the city of Moscow. Explosions were also recorded in the area of the linear production dispatch station "Steel Horse" (Oryol region of the Russian Federation), which manages the technological processes of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and is an important component in the processes of supplying oil to the terminal of the seaport "Ust-Luga" in the Leningrad region.
From open sources, it is noted that "as a result of the actions of the air defense of the Russian aggressor, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged."
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine possess detailed information about the strategic facilities involved in supporting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law, and take measures to maximize the safety of the civilian population. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.
Russia claims to have shot down 337 Ukrainian drones in one night: what is known11.03.25, 07:57 • 14966 views