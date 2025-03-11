Russia claims to have shot down 337 Ukrainian drones in one night: what is known
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a large-scale attack by Ukrainian UAVs on 10 regions of Russia. The most drones were shot down over the Moscow and Kursk regions, with casualties and injuries among civilians.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that hundreds of Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the country overnight on March 11, and that 337 of them were reportedly shot down. This was reported by UNN citing the Telegram channel of the Russian defense ministry.
"During the past night, the air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 337 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles" - it is stated in the post of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
It is reported that 91 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region, 126 over the Kursk region, 38 over the Bryansk region, 25 over the Belgorod region, 22 over the Ryazan region, 10 over the Kaluga region, 8 over the Lipetsk and Oryol regions, 6 over the Voronezh region, and 3 over the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.
The Russian authorities reported a massive attack this night by Ukrainian drones on various regions of Russia. In particular, 69 UAVs attacked the Moscow region. There was a hit on a multi-storey building, causing a fire. At least one person was killed, and three were injured. In the Belgorod region, a power line was damaged. 36 settlements remain without electricity.
