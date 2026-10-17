General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of the "Roboavia" enterprise in the Rostov region, a logistics warehouse of the enemy’s missile brigade, as well as a railway bridge in the Bryansk region and logistics warehouses of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

The striking of the production and warehouse building of the "Roboavia" enterprise in the area of the settlement of Lenina, Rostov region, Russian Federation, on October 16, 2026, has been confirmed - the General Staff reported.

As stated, "the striking of the infrastructure of the enterprise that develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army is aimed at complicating the production and supply of UAVs for Russian troops."

The striking, on October 12, 2026, of the logistics warehouse building of a unit from the enemy’s missile brigade in the area of the settlement of Latyshi, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, has also been confirmed - the General Staff noted.

"The striking of such facilities is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military-economic and technological potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, "on October 16 and during the night of October 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of logistical facilities of the Russian army."

Thus, in the area of the settlement of Sloboda-Seletska, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, the striking of a railway bridge over the Unecha River was recorded - the General Staff stated.

This, as noted, is intended to complicate the railway logistics of the Russian occupation forces, in particular the supply of ammunition, fuel, and military equipment.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mykilske, and Mariupol, the striking of logistics warehouses belonging to the Russian invaders was recorded. In addition, an enemy UAV command post was struck in the area of Malynivka in Donetsk region - the General Staff said in a statement.

"Operations against key targets of the Russian Federation will continue until the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff emphasized.