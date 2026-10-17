$44.8950.31
ukenru
12:17 PM • 6778 views
Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy
11:59 AM • 9588 views
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy
11:24 AM • 10870 views
Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue
11:13 AM • 10699 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 13861 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
10:50 AM • 11450 views
Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine
09:46 AM • 11437 views
Zelenskyy reacted to decision on Lindsey Graham’s law “in America” amid Russia’s attempts to cause blackout
07:52 AM • 17275 views
FPU Chairman Byzov warns of risks to workers’ rights in the occupational safety law
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 25533 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
October 17, 06:59 AM • 14179 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.2m/s
96%
751mm
Popular news
Putin announced the creation of a 660-kilometer "security zone" on the territory of Ukraine but refused to discuss itOctober 17, 03:38 AM • 5284 views
Vinnytsia was left without electricity after a Russian attackOctober 17, 04:51 AM • 13588 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 26073 views
Huge queues at the border with Poland amid air raid alerts: trucks are waiting for up to two daysVideo07:15 AM • 8898 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 14821 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 13864 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 25535 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 26093 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 53649 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 48957 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeup12:08 PM • 3332 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 14836 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 19200 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 18253 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 17184 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
Starlink
Heating
Cruise missile

General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10706 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Roboavia" facility and a Russian missile brigade's warehouse. A bridge, as well as warehouses and a UAV command post in the occupied territories, were also struck.

General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of the "Roboavia" enterprise in the Rostov region, a logistics warehouse of the enemy’s missile brigade, as well as a railway bridge in the Bryansk region and logistics warehouses of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

The striking of the production and warehouse building of the "Roboavia" enterprise in the area of the settlement of Lenina, Rostov region, Russian Federation, on October 16, 2026, has been confirmed

- the General Staff reported.

As stated, "the striking of the infrastructure of the enterprise that develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army is aimed at complicating the production and supply of UAVs for Russian troops."

The striking, on October 12, 2026, of the logistics warehouse building of a unit from the enemy’s missile brigade in the area of the settlement of Latyshi, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, has also been confirmed

- the General Staff noted.

"The striking of such facilities is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military-economic and technological potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, "on October 16 and during the night of October 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of logistical facilities of the Russian army."

Thus, in the area of the settlement of Sloboda-Seletska, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, the striking of a railway bridge over the Unecha River was recorded

- the General Staff stated.

This, as noted, is intended to complicate the railway logistics of the Russian occupation forces, in particular the supply of ammunition, fuel, and military equipment.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mykilske, and Mariupol, the striking of logistics warehouses belonging to the Russian invaders was recorded. In addition, an enemy UAV command post was struck in the area of Malynivka in Donetsk region

- the General Staff said in a statement.

"Operations against key targets of the Russian Federation will continue until the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
United Nations
Ukraine
Mariupol