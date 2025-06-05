The future is near: Amazon is preparing robots to deliver parcels

Amazon is actively testing humanoid robots for order delivery. A training center has already been built in San Francisco, where machines are practicing delivering parcels from Rivian electric vans. Artificial intelligence, which understands commands in human language, should turn ordinary warehouse robots into universal couriers of a new generation. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

As noted, future parcels from Amazon can be delivered to customers' doors using humanoid robots.

The Information reports that Amazon is developing artificial intelligence-based software that will allow robots to perform the functions of parcel deliverers, who will transport them in Rivian electric vans. It will soon be ready for real-world testing.

Citing an anonymous source, the publication reports that Amazon has almost completed the construction of an indoor "humanoid park" in one of its offices in San Francisco. It is approximately "the size of a coffee shop".

It is noted that Amazon plans that humanoid robots "sit in the back seats of Amazon Rivian electric vans and jump out to deliver parcels." The "humanoid park" allegedly already has one Rivian van for training.

The facility will test "various" humanoid robots for parcel delivery, including a $16,000 device from Chinese company Unitree.

Amazon is already using robots in its warehouses

The news comes almost simultaneously with Amazon's launch of a new agent AI team to develop technologies to power robots "working in Amazon's distribution and logistics centers."

In a statement to Silicon Valley, Amazon notes that "instead of rigid, specialized robots, we are creating systems that can hear, understand and act on natural language commands, turning warehouse robots into flexible, multi-talented assistants."

Amazon is already using a variety of autonomous robots in its warehouse operations, including testing the "Digit" humanoid robot from Agility Robotics. It was originally intended to perform tasks such as sitting in the back of vans and delivering parcels, as well as other logistics tasks.

Hundreds of thousands of people are now delivering for Amazon around the world. Amazon acquired robotaxi company Zoox in 2020, indicating a desire to fully automate parcel delivery from warehouse to your door.

