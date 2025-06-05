Gamers are queuing for Nintendo Switch 2 on presentation day

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 10183 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 14369 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 14719 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 41593 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 79021 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 53741 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 53526 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49953 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31839 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 30042 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news

Commander of the SBS named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 29581 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 19266 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 77176 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 36155 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 16783 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 50585 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 63829 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 125219 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 166182 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 4134 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 36267 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 83792 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266858 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 154231 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Gamers are queuing for Nintendo Switch 2 on presentation day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The presentation of the Nintendo Switch 2 caused a stir among fans who lined up in queues. The new console has a larger screen, improved graphics and games like Mario Kart World.

Gamers are queuing for Nintendo Switch 2 on presentation day

Game fans lined up for the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation on Thursday amid demand for a more powerful next-generation gaming console, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The level of demand seems sky-high," said Serkan Toto, founder of Kantan Games consulting company.

In the Ikebukuro shopping district of Tokyo, dozens of lottery contenders from electronics retailer Bic Camera lined up before the store opened to pick up their devices.

Nintendo said it received 2.2 million applications for the Switch 2 sales lottery at its My Nintendo Store in Japan. Target pre-orders were exhausted in less than two hours.

What is known about the console

The Switch 2 is largely similar to its predecessor, but offers a larger screen and improved graphics and debuts with games like Mario Kart World.

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console03.04.25, 12:11 • 126116 views

The launch of the Switch 2 for $499.99 is a test of Nintendo's supply chain management during the trade war of US President Donald Trump, the publication notes.

Mario Kart World is priced at $79.99 in the US, sparking controversy over the price of games. Nintendo is also attracting third-party games.

Last month, Nintendo forecast sales of 15 million Switch 2 units in the current fiscal year, as well as 4.5 million Switch units.

"Nintendo is better prepared this time" to cope with high demand, said Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis.

President Shuntaro Furukawa said Nintendo will increase production capacity to meet high demand and focus on promoting sales to surpass the forecast.

Investor expectations for the new device are also high.

Nintendo shares, which fell 2% in Tokyo, are up 28% this year.

Ampere forecasts that Switch 2 sales will exceed 100 million units in 2030.

Addition

Nintendo has sold 152 million portable home Switch devices since its launch in 2017. It has become a gaming giant with games like the two The Legend of Zelda games and the COVID-19 pandemic hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
Tokyo
Donald Trump
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9