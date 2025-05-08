The FSB of Russia may carry out new terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation against civilians in order to blame Ukraine for this. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) under the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled that the terrorist attack in the Crocus City business center in the Russian city of Krasnogorsk on March 22, 2024, was carried out by a cell of the ISIS terrorist group, with which the FSB works.

FSB Director Bortnikov has had many failures recently. In order to correct his situation, the FSB may carry out new terrorist attacks in Russia against civilians, followed by a search for a "Ukrainian trace" - Kovalenko wrote.

He also noted that "Russia is attacking civilians, Ukraine is defending itself and knocking out the Russian military-industrial complex to reduce the number of these attacks."

"Everyone must clearly understand in the West and the Global South - if Russia stops the war, there will be no war. And Russia does not want to cease fire," the head of the CPD stated.

Let us remind you

In April, a strong fire occurred in the business district of the Russian capital Moscow City as a result of a car fire. Russian media reported that an explosion had been heard before that.

Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm