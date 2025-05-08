$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 8124 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 22698 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 31913 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 48398 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 43562 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48847 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44048 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40817 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 97328 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 101338 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

The FSB of Russia may carry out new terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation with a subsequent search for the "Ukrainian trace" – National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The FSB may organize terrorist attacks in Russia against civilians in order to accuse Ukraine and correct the failures of the leadership. Previously, an ISIS cell, with which the FSB cooperates, carried out a terrorist attack in Crocus City.

The FSB of Russia may carry out new terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation with a subsequent search for the "Ukrainian trace" – National Security and Defense Council

The FSB of Russia may carry out new terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation against civilians in order to blame Ukraine for this. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) under the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

He recalled that the terrorist attack in the Crocus City business center in the Russian city of Krasnogorsk on March 22, 2024, was carried out by a cell of the ISIS terrorist group, with which the FSB works.

FSB Director Bortnikov has had many failures recently. In order to correct his situation, the FSB may carry out new terrorist attacks in Russia against civilians, followed by a search for a "Ukrainian trace"

- Kovalenko wrote.

He also noted that "Russia is attacking civilians, Ukraine is defending itself and knocking out the Russian military-industrial complex to reduce the number of these attacks."

"Everyone must clearly understand in the West and the Global South - if Russia stops the war, there will be no war. And Russia does not want to cease fire," the head of the CPD stated.

Let us remind you

In April, a strong fire occurred in the business district of the Russian capital Moscow City as a result of a car fire. Russian media reported that an explosion had been heard before that.

Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm02.05.25, 09:58 • 3511 views

