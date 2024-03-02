The fourth victim of the Russian attack on Odesa is a man - prosecutor's office

In Odesa, rescuers have removed the body of the fourth victim of the Russian attack from the rubble of a house - a man has died. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

"In Odesa, rescuers have removed the body of a man from the rubble of a house. The death toll from the nighttime enemy attack has now risen to four. Among them is a child," reads the statement of the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on the night of March 2, the enemy launched a UAV attack in Odesa. The drone hit a 9-storey building in a residential area of the city. Part of the entrance with 18 apartments was destroyed.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat the number of victims of the night attack on Odesa by Russia increased to four people.

On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned for the victims of the Russian drone attack.