The founder of the company that owns TikTok has become the richest man in China - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, topped the list of China's richest people with a fortune of $49.3 billion. He surpassed the owner of a bottled water company, Zhong Shanshan, whose fortune fell by 24%.
Zhang Yiming, the founder of the company ByteDance, which owns the TikTok platform, is the richest man in China with a personal fortune of $49.3 billion. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the annual list of the richest people in China - Hurun China Rich List, reports UNN.
Details
Zhang, who stepped down as CEO of ByteDance in 2021, but ByteDance's global revenue grew by 30% last year to $110 billion, contributing to the entrepreneur's growing personal fortune.
The man has overtaken bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan, who dropped to second place as his fortune fell 24% to $47.9 billion.
It is noted that the number of billionaires on the list decreased by 142 to 753, down by more than a third from the peak of 2021.
China's economy and stock markets had a tough year
China's real estate sector has seen the sharpest decline in wealth, he added, while consumer electronics is clearly growing at a rapid pace.
Forbes has officially announced Taylor Swift as a dollar billionaire03.04.24, 00:45 • 51238 views