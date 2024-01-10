The Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians not to visit Ecuador amid unrest in the country

Against the backdrop of unrest in Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to the country. Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Ecuador are asked to avoid crowded places and participate in demonstrations. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Republic of Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any travel to this country until the security situation stabilizes - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

For those citizens who are already in Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends avoiding crowded places, not participating in demonstrations, and observing security measures. They also ask to follow the messages of local authorities about further developments in the situation, not to leave their place of residence unless absolutely necessary, and to always have their identity documents with them.

Context

Ecuadorian police arrested armed men wearing balaclavas who seized a television station with weapons and explosives, which was considered a terrorist act by Police Commander Zapata.

After the criminals took hostages on live TV, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared war on the mafia and ordered the elimination of all gangs.