What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians not to visit Ecuador amid unrest in the country

The Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians not to visit Ecuador amid unrest in the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63558 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends refraining from traveling to Ecuador for security reasons and urges citizens to avoid protests and remain vigilant.

Against the backdrop of unrest in Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to the country. Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Ecuador are asked to avoid crowded places and  participate in demonstrations. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Republic of Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any travel to this country until the security situation stabilizes

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details 

For those citizens who are already in Ecuador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends avoiding crowded places, not participating in demonstrations, and observing security measures. They also ask  to follow the messages of local authorities about further developments in the situation, not to leave their place of residence unless absolutely necessary, and to always have their identity documents with them.

Context 

Ecuadorian police arrested armed men wearing balaclavas who seized a television station with weapons and explosives, which was considered a terrorist act by Police Commander Zapata.

After the criminals took hostages on live TV, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared war on the mafia and ordered the elimination of all gangs.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Our people abroad

