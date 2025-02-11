ukenru
The first plant for the production of high-tech glass will be built in Ukraine - the Ministry of Economy

The first plant for the production of high-tech glass will be built in Ukraine - the Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52439 views

NovaSklo has signed a memorandum of understanding to build a high-tech sheet glass plant. The €240 million project will create more than 300 jobs and receive government benefits.

The first high-tech sheet glass plant will be built in Ukraine. A memorandum on the project was signed by NovaSklo and the government office UkraineInvest.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details [1

The signed memorandum provides for the government office to provide legal, advisory, and analytical support to the investor in order to obtain a special status for the project, which will allow it to apply for: tax and customs benefits,  state reimbursement of part of the costs of the built engineering and transport infrastructure and connection to the networks. 

The plant is a project of the investment company EFI Group. It will be built in the Kyiv region by 2028. Planned investments in the project amount to 240 million euros, and the company will create more than 300 new jobs in the first year

In addition, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Andriy Teliupa noted that Ukraine aims to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in GDP to 20% in the next 10 years, according to OECD standards. This is the main goal of the state policy “Made in Ukraine”.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Technologies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

