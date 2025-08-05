The first meeting of the board of directors of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund is scheduled for September. Svyrydenko announced the tasks

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the launch of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The discussion focused on expanding its mandate and launching the first three projects within 18 months. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

A very substantive conversation with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. (...) We discussed the launch of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund. We are working on expanding its mandate so that the fund can also invest in the defense sector. The first meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for September. The task is to launch the first three projects within 18 months - Svyrydenko reported.

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the creation of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

The work of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the United States of America can start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.

The agreement on the creation of the investment fund for reconstruction, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.