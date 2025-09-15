The family of the man who killed Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in the US has a rich criminal history - media

$41.280.03
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 7898 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14867 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39701 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 30293 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29907 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34586 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56654 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72570 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105533 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39709 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
The family of the man who killed Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in the US has a rich criminal history - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Dekarlos Brown Jr., accused of killing Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, comes from a family with active criminal involvement. His brother, sister, and father have numerous convictions for various crimes.

The family of the man who killed Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in the US has a rich criminal history - media

Decarlos Brown Jr., who stabbed and killed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train, belongs to a family with a history of extensive criminal activity. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. is a career criminal and schizophrenic accused of the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His siblings and father also have long criminal records, as evidenced by court and law enforcement documents. Brown Jr.'s brother, Stacey, killed a 65-year-old man and fled from police in October 2012. In April 2014, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery, assault with intent to kill, and damaging a vehicle.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office, the brother was sentenced to 27-36 years in prison.

While in prison, he committed 44 offenses, including crimes such as assault with a deadly weapon, arson, property theft, and breaking and entering. According to the North Carolina prison database, he also received a suspended sentence for a 2010 conviction for threatening government or assault.

Decarlos's sister, 33-year-old Tracey Vontrea Brown, has a criminal record that includes larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, vehicle theft, resisting officers, and an arrest in 2024 for felony conspiracy, shoplifting, and misdemeanor larceny.

"We must be as brutal as they are" - Trump on the murder of Ukrainian Zarutska10.09.25, 02:12 • 11564 views

The family patriarch, Decarlos Brown Sr., was also arrested, reportedly for breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a felony, larceny, and possession of a weapon on a university campus in 1990.

Decarlos Jr. has at least 14 prior arrests and was released from jail in January on a "written promise to appear." He was accused of abusing the 911 system when he allegedly had a mental health episode.

Months later, in August, on the same train his brother had fled from police years earlier, he stabbed Zarutska.

After the injury, a video circulated showing the woman bleeding for several minutes without any assistance. In the video, Decarlos Jr. is reportedly heard saying, "I caught that white girl."

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the federal charges he will face: "Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed crime policies that prioritized criminals over innocent people."

"We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never see the light of day as a free man again," Bondi said.

Addition

Young Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Brown for the murder of the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Pam Bondi
United States Department of Justice