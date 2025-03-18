The euro reached a maximum before the vote in Germany on a large increase in spending
The euro reached a five-month high as the Bundestag considered increasing lending. The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen ahead of the Fed and Bank of Japan meetings.
The euro reached its highest level against the dollar in more than five months on Tuesday, March 18.
The strengthening of the euro occurred against the background of the Bundestag's planned consideration of increasing lending, which may stimulate the growth of the largest economy in the eurozone and related regions.
Meanwhile, the dollar reached a two-week high against the yen amid expectations of the results of the meetings of the Federal Reserve System and the Bank of Japan on Wednesday.
