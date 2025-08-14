EU is working to put "Ukraine in a position of strength in negotiations with Russia," and is waiting for Trump's call after Alaska

The European Commission stated that leaders are working to put "Ukraine in a position of strength," writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

In fresh comments, a European Commission spokesperson stated that the EU "understands that Trump will hold a conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders after his bilateral meeting" with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Although officials "believe it will be a [phone] conversation," the exact form of the conversation has not yet been determined.

At yesterday's meeting of European leaders, they agreed that "the first step should be a ceasefire," and "it is up to Ukraine" regarding territorial issues, the statement continued, adding that "another point of consensus" is pressure on Russia, with a new package of sanctions currently being developed.

EU hopes to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month - Bloomberg

The spokesperson also says military support and investments will continue for Ukraine, and that European leaders are working to "ensure that Ukraine is put in a position of strength in negotiations with Russia".

The statement says that European countries "welcome" US participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, and then Washington is invited to share details of how this will work.

"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreement